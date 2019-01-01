How to be chic not flashy

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the need to impress, women are looking to try newer trends and style statements. In such situations, one easily becomes the victim of flashy dressing. However one can take care of few basic guidelines to avoid such fashion faux paus.

Tanvi Malik, Co-founder of FabAlley and Indya lists down some steps.

Nothing can kill your style quite as quickly as an ill-fitted shirt or too-tight pants. Even if the clothes feel comfortable, if they don't fit, don't wear them.

Mix a print with something tonal or solid colours for a winning combo and not with another eye-catching print.

There are many things in life that would classify as being a drag, but your pants shouldn't be one of them. Hem lines that flirt with the floor are fine when flared and flowy trousers are trending so much, but you've gone too far when they make contact with the floor.

You wouldn't leave the house in mud-covered clothes, so why would you walk outside with dirty shoes? A pair of less-than-clean kicks can ruin your outfit faster than you can click your heels together.

There are some great boyfriend blazers in the market these days, but you can't literally lift a boyfriend's jacket and expect to look chic. What the designers call a "boyfriend blazer" is actually cut to strike a very feminine figure. No matter how romantic you think it is to snuggle in your boyfriend's clothes, doing so likely gives you a sloppy appearance.

If you're going to venture into the fishnet trend, you'll want to choose pieces with simple, solid fabrics and ensure that the pattern of the fishnet tights will stand out - otherwise things will get muddled, and you'll end up looking like a hot mess!

Devangi Nishar Parekh, Creative Director at AZA and founder of azafashions.com also have some inputs to share.

Bling is in this season, and there's surely an elegant way to carry the trend. With New Year's Eve around the corner, here are a few ways to wear shine without being over the top: