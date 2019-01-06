Home Lifestyle Fashion

Classic hairstyles are making a comeback

Pin it in a way that the curls fall loosely. Continue with this, till the entire hair is up. Spray with medium hair spray. You can pin up a flower at the side, if you wish.  

Published: 06th January 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Attention trend followers! Are you are still wondering which hairstyle to carry this year with your updated outfits in your wardrobe? Here are some styles that Shahnaz Husain, founder of Shahnaz Husain Beauty Group, believes will be the talk of the town.

The classic ponytail is dictating trends 

Classic ponytail can be worn high or low, with a fringe or without. You can even have wisps or curls falling down, with that “carefully-careless” look. A ponytail is actually an easy hair-do. With ribbons, clips or other hair accessories, it can even provide a touch of glamour. One can have a ponytail for a formal or informal look. For a long face, wear a low pony tail and a light long fringe falling straight down. For an oval face, wear it with a side-swept fringe. For a square jawed face, have wisps of long curls falling down on either side of the face, just beyond jaw level. 

Try Braids

Hair can be braided in many ways, using hair accessories too. Long hair can be braided and then put up. Or, have the braid on one side, with tiny curls framing the face. Put up several braids in a pony tail with ribbons, or, make a pony tail, leaving one section of hair free. Braid the free section and wrap it around the pony tail, as if the braid is holding up the pony tail. 

Keep it long

Long hair is very much the trend, with cascading waves or curly and bouncy hair.  Go for the softer look, with curls or natural waves, in the lower half of the hair. 

The bouffant style

The bouffant was in fashion during the 60s but is now making a comeback. Half the hair can be put in a bouffant, with the rest coming down. In fact, the bouffant can be used to add height to a round face. The rest of the hair can fall softly down, framing the face.  

Side-swept style

For curly hair, you can have a side-swept style. What you need are some bob-pins to hold up the hair, when you put it up. Comb the top of the hair and settle it the way you want. Then, take the hair and put it to one side. Pin it so that it stays on that side. Then section the hair and start putting it up loosely, a section at a time, and pin each section of curls. Pin it in a way that the curls fall loosely. Continue with this, till the entire hair is up. Spray with medium hair spray. You can pin up a flower at the side, if you wish.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hair styling ponytails braids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp