Classic hairstyles are making a comeback

Attention trend followers! Are you are still wondering which hairstyle to carry this year with your updated outfits in your wardrobe? Here are some styles that Shahnaz Husain, founder of Shahnaz Husain Beauty Group, believes will be the talk of the town.

The classic ponytail is dictating trends

Classic ponytail can be worn high or low, with a fringe or without. You can even have wisps or curls falling down, with that “carefully-careless” look. A ponytail is actually an easy hair-do. With ribbons, clips or other hair accessories, it can even provide a touch of glamour. One can have a ponytail for a formal or informal look. For a long face, wear a low pony tail and a light long fringe falling straight down. For an oval face, wear it with a side-swept fringe. For a square jawed face, have wisps of long curls falling down on either side of the face, just beyond jaw level.

Try Braids

Hair can be braided in many ways, using hair accessories too. Long hair can be braided and then put up. Or, have the braid on one side, with tiny curls framing the face. Put up several braids in a pony tail with ribbons, or, make a pony tail, leaving one section of hair free. Braid the free section and wrap it around the pony tail, as if the braid is holding up the pony tail.

Keep it long

Long hair is very much the trend, with cascading waves or curly and bouncy hair. Go for the softer look, with curls or natural waves, in the lower half of the hair.

The bouffant style

The bouffant was in fashion during the 60s but is now making a comeback. Half the hair can be put in a bouffant, with the rest coming down. In fact, the bouffant can be used to add height to a round face. The rest of the hair can fall softly down, framing the face.

Side-swept style

For curly hair, you can have a side-swept style. What you need are some bob-pins to hold up the hair, when you put it up. Comb the top of the hair and settle it the way you want. Then, take the hair and put it to one side. Pin it so that it stays on that side. Then section the hair and start putting it up loosely, a section at a time, and pin each section of curls. Pin it in a way that the curls fall loosely. Continue with this, till the entire hair is up. Spray with medium hair spray. You can pin up a flower at the side, if you wish.