Miley croons for converse

Cruelty-free fashion lovers can choose from a wide range of vegan sneakers, including high-tops, low-tops and platforms that feature brushed velvet and glitter.

By Express News Service
Singer Miley Cyrus has teamed up with sportswear brand Converse for the third time to create an exclusive “vegan” collection that reimagines the classic Chuck Taylor All Star, along with gender-neutral streetwear. 

Cruelty-free fashion lovers can choose from a wide range of vegan sneakers, including high-tops, low-tops and platforms that feature brushed velvet and glitter. The more subtle shoes in the collection are made from vegan patent leather. Fans can grab a white, black, blue, or pink pair; with both high top and low top available.

The fashion line features two gender-neutral velvet tracksuits—in blue or maroon—and a star-patterned Converse bodysuit. Other pieces include a lush velvet shirt and legging set, sleek leggings, satin puffer jacket, Converse star-laden velour pants, sweatshirt and cotton crops. Prices range from $45-$130.
“Converse x Miley Cyrus is a celebration of individuality and fearlessness to stand out in the crowd,” describes Converse. “This bold and confident collection allows fans to piece together the head-to-toe kit that works with their unique style.”

Miley first collaborated with Converse back in May. At the time she described why she partnered with the iconic brand, saying, “Converse has no boundaries. It’s outspoken. I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals to and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible.”

