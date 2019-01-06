‘My design philosophy challenges stereotypes’

Angela Paljor By

The New Year has a lot in stock for designer Pooja Shroff who is getting ready to launch her store in South Delhi. But amidst her tight schedule she manages some time to talk about her recent Autumn/Winter Collection, titled Bandi.

“The collection revolves around the winter festive season and the wedding celebrations,” says Shroff, whose collection has been inspired by Bandi, the Indian waistcoat. “My design philosophy has always challenged stereotypes. Even the outfits from Bandi collection are way beyond the streamline idea of casual jackets. According to me jacket is such a set of winter wraps that can take any outfit to another extent altogether, if worn with style.” It was this very idea that forced her to take it as a challenge. Shroff has used jackets with almost everything like jumpsuits, lehengas, flared pants etc, which designers rarely can think off.

Talking about the various fabrics used, the designer says, “Fabrics like silks, georgette and tulles have been made use of along with beautifully crafted hand embroidery to give customers something different and unique. Intricate embroideries like dori with metal sequins, Mukesh and Cora amalgamated in a zardozi form have been used that will surely be the hot trend this season.”

For the collection, Shroff has used an English colour palette. Elaborating further, she says, “I used an English palette because it complements Indian skin type. It also provides a very contemporary and modern look to the wearer, so I love playing around with pastel hues in my designs.” The collection also comprises of classy bold silhouettes to give an Indian contemporary look destination weddings in mind, suiting the modern fashion sensibilities at the same time.

When asked how has the trend of wedding destination changed the mainstream bridal fashion, Shroff says, “With the increasing trend of destination weddings, brides and groom go far with their trousseau selections and become flexible with experimentation, which really helps the designer to work more creative lines and bring out a trendy yet comfy outfit for the mains of every wedding.”

Shroff loves the idea of brides being experimental and considering lot of unusual colours for their D-day. “According to me, 2019 brides will give chance to lot of English colours, specifically green, to rule the trend market.” She is currently working on her forthcoming collection which will have a wide variety of Batik prints and a mix of black and gold theme. However, apart from work, Shroff makes sure to spend time with her two-year-old son Anay. When her hands are free, she chooses to go out with her girl gang for some quality time.