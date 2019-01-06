Numero Uno launches its new collection

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Numero Uno, India’s oldest jeanswear and fashionwear brand, has launched its Living Coral collection for men and women. The collection includes shirts, T-shirts with stripes and checks in different hues of coral: a playful and fun color to incorporate in your wardrobe this year.

The shade is not exactly pink and orange but closer to a vibrant-yet-warm blood orange. It is a vibrant yet subtle color which can be easily incorporated in your summer as well as winter wardrobe.

The collection offers numerous contrasting options with neutrals like greys, or khakhi. It also includes,

contrasting bottom options, basic jeans and pants to pair with.

“Living Coral has a warm hue and a peachy tone which is extremely favorable for adding life and edgyness to men and women’s tops, tees, jackets, and bottoms alike. If used as a highlight color in prints, trims or embellishments; it immediately lifts the entire outfit however muted the base color may be,” says Narinder Singh Dhingra, chairman and managing director, Numero Uno.

Coral works best in solid color crew neck or polo neck tees, paired with frayed white denim or mid blue washed skinny fit denims.