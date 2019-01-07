Velvet dresses are synonymous with elegance: Designer Adarsh Gill

By Express News Service

To be one step ahead of the style game this season, there’s one key item you should invest in: the velvet dress. Designer Adarsh Gill’s new velvet collection caters to those who like to dress with a sense of occasion. The colour palette used for the new collection is a mixture of fushia, royal blue, navy blue and burgundy.

We caught hold of Gill to have a better understanding of her collection and to know what she has in stock for this year.

Tell us about your new velvet collection.

The velvet collection is very joyful and composed. It caters to woman of today. It is also a distinctly effervescent collection that is bold, beautiful yet graceful and elegant.

Why velvet? What was it that inspired you to work on it?

The thing that inspired me the most was the texture of the fabric. While a velvet dress is usually synonymous with elegance, it may embrace a sexy twist courtesy of low necklines, draping and short lengths.

In terms of fabrics how is the treatment of velvet different than the rest?

Velvet is a kind of woven tufted fabric in which the cut threads are distributed in an even manner in a short dense pile thus giving a very soft and smooth feel. Velvet fabric is traditionally made with silk, in which cotton is used only occasionally. Recently, there has been an advent of using synthetic fabrics for velvet. Apart from the fabric, the word ‘velvety’ is also used to describe something smooth, soft and with a rich touch.

The collection has an interplay of various silhouettes. Can you elaborate?

The audience today wants an option of clothes to choose from when they visit a retail brand therefore as a strategy we often like to design various silhouettes in the same fabric and sometimes prints as we don’t know what suits one’s body type.



Can you tell us about the light hand embroidery that you have used?

We have used various embroidery techniques for this particular collection from zari appliqué work to sequins embroidery. Also we have tried scallope zari embroidery on few silhouettes. We have used animal printed sheeting on tops.

Why did you choose florals for the collection?

Florals keep topping the trends chart and is never out of trend. The vibrancy and playfulness of florals make these prints ideal. These prints are more versatile than one would think

What are the various colours you have used and why?

The colour palette used for the new collection is a mixture of fushia, royal blue, navy blue and burgundy.

What is your design philosophy?

My designs are for a modern woman who is well travelled and understands the right fit and what suits her body types in terms of silhouettes.

For 2019, what all do you have lined up?

We have a huge collection of gowns, short dresses, an entire range in leather dresses and jackets. We are also working on a lot of brocades in both Indian and western wear.

When not at work, what do you fall back on?

Relaxing at home with my granddaughter and enjoy seeing her play.

(The collection is availabile at the Qutub Boulevard, 6/4, Kalkadas Marg, Mehrauli.)