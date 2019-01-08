Unique diamonds in seamless designs

By Express News Service

Your outfit is not complete without a perfect accessory and what’s better than a perfect diamond that will surely make you the talk of the town. Keeping the idea of retaining the purity of the diamonds at its very core, Varda Goenka - Fine Jewels by Diagold has launched the The Bejeweled crystals collection.

Celebrating the rarity and uniqueness that lies within a diamond, Varda Goenka, founder and creative director of Varda Goenka - Fine Jewels by Diagold has crafted flawless diamonds bringing out the purity in contrasting colours. “In 18-carat gold, the assortment which consists of statement-making earrings, classy necklace and dazzling bracelet with a splash of white diamonds encrusted in a colour pop of gemstones such as emeralds, sapphires and pearls. Using such colours provides a contrast to icy white shade of diamonds which adds a zing,” says Goenka.

Making beautiful jewellery keeping budgets in mind is what inspired the Goenka to work on the collection. Walking us through the collection, she says, “In the collection, cuts which we have used are in round marquis pear baguette and all different types of shapes cuts of diamonds have been used.”

Jewellery has been a quintessential part of Goenka’s life. She always strives to come up with new ideas, inspirations and designs which have not been created before. Talking about the various developments she has seen in terms of design in the jewellery industry, she says, “The young generation is fashion conscious and is aware of latest fashion and jewellery trends. Instead of old-school style of visiting stores and purchasing jewellery from the selection available, fashion savvy women today indulge in a detailed research before buying any piece. Also, customers are now open to experiments and usually prefer going for exclusive and customised jewellery to mark their special occasions.”

Talking about her biggest challenges, Goenka says, “The jewellery industry is filled with independent designers producing small lines, and that body of work is exceptional. It has always been in high demand over years and designs frequently change. So at times, it becomes really challenging to come up with the right trend of designs to impress our customers since there are 100 other jewellery designers in the market who can impress them.”