Queen Elizabeth's 50-year-old handbag is her royal companion

The Queen carries her handbag for every big occasion including official engagements, presidential visits, and other key events.

Published: 09th January 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Queen Elizabeth II (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Queen Elizabeth's everlasting love for her Launer handbag has come to the forefront by an article published by the Mirror UK, written by the Acting Audience Editor, Zoe Forsey.

Forsey, in her article titled "Queen has been using the same handbag for 50 years - including a very special outing", also divulged that the Queen has been using the Launer handbag for about 50 years, which remains one of her essentials and favourites.

According to the article published in the Mirror on January 8, the Queen carries her handbag for every big occasion including official engagements, presidential visits, and other key events. The bag even made an unexpected appearance in a portrait she sat for in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Express quoted artist Benjamin Sullivan talking about the handbag in the portrait, in an article written by Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer on January 8 as saying, "It was almost happenstance that it was placed there. It's where she put it and I thought I could take it out. But then I thought it's actually quite a nice thing, a personal thing."

Richard Palmer also stated in his article "Queen of thrift: Monarch uses the same handbag for 50 years" published in the Express that the Queen awarded Launer her Royal Warrant in 1968 and it has since made her bags with its own twisted rope emblem.

According to the Royal Correspondent's article, the Queen has carried her bag for every important meeting as she had it on her arm when she met US President Richard Nixon with Prime Minister Edward Heath in 1970, when she hosted Bill and Hillary Clinton at the palace in 2000, and she also held it close during the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2003 and at a 2017 Royal Horse Artillery parade.

Express quoted a Royal source who stated that the handbag was made by Launer for another company called Rayne, which has made the Queen's shoes for decades. 

