Cuff links and belts to rock the party look

Corneliani, an Italian luxury menswear brand, has launched its party accessories for men who like to keep it classy. The collection has all that completes a gentleman’s overall look. Fine detailing in leather belts, shoes and cufflinks goes intricately well with any attire.

The cufflinks are confined in brass and come in varied shapes like rectangle, oval and round. The ever-revolving classic elegance has been personified with cufflinks with bars that add an extra edge to a formal look.

Corneliani cuff links (Corneliani.com)

Belts are in different hues of browns, featuring rectangular, round and square shaped palladium finish brass buckle.

Subverting the rules of classic elegance, the shoe collection has sneakers and perforated brogues that go well with casual and business party wear.