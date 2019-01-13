Bathing beauties

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

The heady fragrance of bourbon, peach, cherry blossom and more assail your senses as you walk into the brand new Bath & Body Works on the second floor of Mumbai’s Palladium Mall. Studded with gifts and goodies, in delectable colours, the plum picks dart invitingly from the shelves vying for attention.

Here’s a snap round-up of your best buys... Shower Steamers: Vanilla, patchoulli, eucalyptus, green tea and spearmint form a heady collusion in this section with packs of discs carrying these alluring fragrances. Fling a disc into your shower area before you turn on the hot water and enjoy infusing the air in your bathroom. Light Up: The aromatherapy candles come packed with essential oils and 100 percent vegetarian wax.

The three turgid cotton wicks (as opposed to the usual one) solve the problem of a solo wick buried in the dense wax after the first use. Soothing picks include sage and mint; black cherry merlot; and vanilla and lavender. Home fragrances: Home fragrances usher in a spell of smashing smell. There are ‘scent portables’ in a melee of fresh spurts, including rose and ivy, aloha kiwi, sweet pea and cactus blossom. Snap up refills while you are loading your basket as each pack lasts for a fortnight.

But what wins hands down are the spiffy fragrant product ranges of A Thousand Wishes (pink prosecco, shea butter, almond whiffs) and Japanese Cherry Blossom (Asian pear, mimosa petals, cherry blossom rolled in).