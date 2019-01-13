Home Lifestyle Fashion

Bathing beauties

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

The heady fragrance of bourbon, peach, cherry blossom and more assail your senses as you walk into the brand new Bath & Body Works on the second floor of Mumbai’s Palladium Mall. Studded with gifts and goodies, in delectable colours, the plum picks dart invitingly from the shelves vying for attention.

Here’s a snap round-up of your best buys... Shower Steamers: Vanilla, patchoulli, eucalyptus, green tea and spearmint form a heady collusion in this section with packs of discs carrying these alluring fragrances. Fling a disc into your shower area before you turn on the hot water and enjoy infusing the air in your bathroom. Light Up: The aromatherapy candles come packed with essential oils and 100 percent vegetarian wax.

The three turgid cotton wicks (as opposed to the usual one) solve the problem of a solo wick buried in the dense wax after the first use. Soothing picks include sage and mint; black cherry merlot; and vanilla and lavender. Home fragrances: Home fragrances usher in a spell of smashing smell. There are ‘scent portables’ in a melee of fresh spurts, including rose and ivy, aloha kiwi, sweet pea and cactus blossom. Snap up refills while you are loading your basket as each pack lasts for a fortnight.

But what wins hands down are the spiffy fragrant product ranges of A Thousand Wishes (pink prosecco, shea butter, almond whiffs) and Japanese Cherry Blossom (Asian pear, mimosa petals, cherry blossom rolled in).

