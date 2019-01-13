Colour me coral

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

After a sombre Ultraviolet in 2018, now get ready to move on from the mysteries of the cosmos and dive deep into the ocean. Pantone, the global authority on colour, has declared Living Coral as its pick for 2019. “An animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone,” as Pantone describes it, the pinkorange nature-inspired hue will be the next big thing this year in fashion and beauty products, home design trends and new technology. Not only is the colour swatched from the natural world, it shares a symbolism with the bit of nature that inspired it.

“Just as coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to sea life, vibrant yet mellow Pantone 16-1546 Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment,” a release from the company stated. The Pantone Color Institute also notes that in addition to representing one of the earth’s most essential and magnificent ecosystems, the colour coral “is a nurturing colour that appears in our natural surroundings and at the same time displays a lively presence within social media.”

So it looks just as beautiful to gaze at in real life at the Great Barrier Reef as it would on the LED screen of your phone or laptop. According to Pantone, the engaging nature of living coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activities, and its authenticity enables conn e c t i o n a n d intimacy. “In its glorious, yet unfortunately more elusive, display beneath the sea, this vivifying and effervescent colour mesmerises the eye and mind,” Pantone said in the news release. “Lying at the centre of our naturally vivid and chromatic ecosystem, Pantone Living Coral is evocative of how coral reefs provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of colour.”

New Jersey-based Pantone picks a new colour each year based on socio-economic conditions, fashion trends, new technologies, as well as new trends in the realms of lifestyle, art, music, travel, and of course, social media. This year, with technology and social media ever encroaching on our daily lives, Pantone thought it was the appropriate time to turn to nature and its beautiful colours. Pantone predicts the colour will pop up this year in fashion and beauty products, home design trends, new technology and beyond. Contrary to popular belief, Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, clarifies that Pantone Colour of the Year isn’t a trends forecast.

“It’s a reflection of what’s taking place. It’s a colour snapshot symbolic of what’s taking place in the culture at a moment in time,” she says. Eiseman notes that the peachy shade appeared in fashion runways, furniture, home interiors, corporate branding, websites and even tech gadgets in 2018. Like, for example, the iPhone XR’s coral variant. Designers, too, turned to coral en masse for Spring 2019. Marc Jacobs led the pack with an entirely pastel-hued collection that included not only several blush coral looks for day, but three completely feathered gowns in pink and orange.

Prada served up sweet coral camisoles with space-age headbands to match, while Joseph Altuzarra evoked the heat of a seaside vacation via rich coral dresses studded with shells. Cosmetics, too, are having a coral moment. You can wear it in a whole range of ways—on your cheeks, eyes, nails or lips. Orange blush has also been having a moment in Japan, according to Pinterest’s most recent global trend report, and more warm-toned hues have been hitting shelves over the past few months, so clearly, Pantone’s hit it square on the head with this one.