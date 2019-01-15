Home Lifestyle Fashion

Khadi: The upper echelon of fashion

From being weaved into India’s social, and now fashion fabric, Gandhi’s khadi has metamorphosed itself into a new-age material exploding the fashion landscape with its simplicity and versatility.

Published: 15th January 2019

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

From being weaved into India’s social, and now fashion fabric, Gandhi’s khadi has metamorphosed itself into a new-age material exploding the fashion landscape with its simplicity and versatility. Embodying the self-reliant, quintessentially Indian character of this handspun fabric, fashion designers today are introducing a new meaning to it. From deconstructed saris to bomber jackets to elaborate lehengas, Khadhi has reached the high streets of contemporary fashion. We speak to some well-known designers who are trotting on Khadhi’s trendy trail.

Divya Kumar, Earthistic Produce

For Jaded urban eyes like mine, a rural weaving unit set under tiled roofs, cool red oxide floors, machinery that is not dependant on electricity, vegetal dyes derived from roots, barks, leaves and seeds of plants and trees around them, where rural youth, mostly women work motivatedly is spiritual and harmonious way of living. It’s hard not to fall in love with what they do and notice the stark simplicity of their lives over ours. We enjoy making ‘one size fits all’ silhouettes that celebrate many body types and sizes. 

Sounak Sen Barat, House of Three

Post-independence the first time the market opened up was in the 1990s. Those two decades saw a huge change in both the per capita income and the psychographic canvas of the average Indian. With more disposable income came more exposure and then more confidence and for the first time probably you saw Indians coming around with a sense of comfort and pride about their roots. The earlier sense of almost a dormant apologetic disposition got replaced by a sense of belonging and pride for their roots. No race, civilisation or country has used a textile so effectively and powerfully in their fight for freedom. That is the legacy of khadi.

Suket Dhir of SUKETDHIR

I think the change has come about because of the awareness amongst the design fraternity of how special the craft is. The whole process of spinning a yarn with ambar charkha or by hand and then using that yarn in the handloom to weave the fabric is a very soulful process. We have used handloom in our Nehru jackets and shirts which we pair with a beautiful mill made fabrics for bottom wear. It’s about creating a synergy between the two schools of weaving because the times will always be of coexistence. The khadi mulmul is usually used in dupattas and tunics. 

Purvi Doshi

Khadi has always been known as one of the most versatile fabrics to use and wear. Since it is a weather adaptive fabric, it has become very sought after in the fashion industry. 

Anushree Reddy

Reinterpreting khadi to cut in modern silhouette has been great fun with its simple weave construction and sustainability to our label’s classic hand embroidered lehengas and long fitted jackets. Its natural and organic quality provides it to breathe which is perfect for Indian brides.
Khadi has its own characteristics making it unique in its own textile nature. 

Samant Chauhan

Our generation is seeing a lot of designers use khadi in their collection, I believe that this is mainly because we the new breed of designers are experimenting with the fabrics we use and are realising the value of khadi. 50 years back the attention was more on using fabrics which are durable or cheaper. Today, we are more conscious of our environment so it is vital to be more sustainable by using organic and eco-friendly fabrics.

