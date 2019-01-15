Silhouettes from the 1980s are making a comeback

By Express News Service

Cover Story, a fashion brand for women by Future Style Lab, has unveiled its latest collection. The collection is designed at the company’s creative headquarters in London. It consists of women’s apparel and accessories, including bags and shoes, and is inspired by the best runway trends seen across the world.

The collection features ready to wear styles that will give you the confidence to turn the streets into your own personal runway.

The collection is spread across nine stories which feature key 1980s silhouettes like big shoulders, bodycon and waist details — all outfits suitable for a colourful glittery evening.

Bold vibrant prints are a key statement, while the fabrics of the 80s make a comeback — think shimmer, glitter, metallics and sequins. Coloured animal print will be seen across the board –leopard print on a bright colour base such as fuschia and orange along with bright checks in various clashing colours.