Glam up your look with these diamond studs

By Express News Service

Want high fashion, unmatched and elegant jewellery? Visit www.chateauvince.com. Chateauvince has launched an alluring collection of diamond earrings to glam up your look. The earrings are available in diverse styles like hoop earrings, dangle earrings, threaders, classic studs and geometric earrings etc.

Each piece has the right touch of glamour, opulence and exclusiveness. The collection combines unique designs, clean cuts and modern styles to create looks which are contemporary and stylish. Many diamond earrings come in intricate patterns with a mix of other precious stones like emeralds, rubies and sapphires etc.

