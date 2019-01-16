Home Lifestyle Fashion

Victoria Beckham's moisturiser contains her own blood!

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has spent 1,200 pounds on a new moisturiser made from her own blood.

Published: 16th January 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Victoria Beckham (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LONDON: Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has spent 1,200 pounds on a new moisturiser made from her own blood.

The fashion designer, 44, took to her Instagram stories to share that she is now using the anti-ageing property by Barbara Sturm, a doctor loved by celebrities for her 'vampire facials', reports dailymail.co.uk.

Deciding to try out the range while her daughter Harper, 7, got a facial at Barbara's clinic in Germany last week, the former Spice Girls singer said that her blood had been used to "create healing factors made by her own cells".

Victoria first uploaded an image of a slew of bottles from the range and posted: "This week I'll be using these products."

She then offered a closer look to a tub of moisturiser and informed her followers of the process: "Dr Barbara Sturm took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells which is highly anti inflammatory and regenerative."

Victoria, who already has glowing skin, said: "After sleeping in the mask, (which soaks in so doesn't look funny or feel sticky) my skin feels amazing! Super hydrated and clear! And very soft!".

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Victoria Beckham blood moisturiser Instagram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp