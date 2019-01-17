Home Lifestyle Fashion

Functional jewellery is much in demand

Another thing the industry is marketing is kundan. The kundan glass is cut so well that it mimics the look of an uncut polki. As a result of this, many go for it. 

A salesman arranges a gold necklace in a display case inside a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, May 9, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

By Express News Service

Jewellery has forever been an object of fascination since ages. From the time of Maharajas and Mughals jewellery has not just been an object of desire but also an integral part of life. 

There was a time when women usually bought jewellery for investment purposes. People now buy jewellery they can wear, from bangles the preference has gone to bracelets; from hanging earring to studs. Even convertible jewellery like a detachable ring and ear top mounts and bracelet into a neck string are a huge fashion statement these days. 

“The solitaires will remain ever green as this generation not only takes them as a prized possession but also an investment,” says Ravisha Sharma of SRM Jewels. 


"And though a round brilliant cut solitaire will always be the king, people are now leaning towards fancy shapes as well — hearts being the primary winners for being the symbol of love. Princess cut is also in demand," she adds. 

As solitaire is so loved the concept of pie cuts wherein small peices of diamonds are diligently joined to look like one piece of diamond whereby one carat pie cut setting looks like a three to four carat piece are being avidly used in rings. Diamond strings’ earrings also its available in fancy shapes like star heart, 
horse head which are cheaper as well. 

The good old shining gold can never go out of fashion. Light weight gold sets that look really well spread out and regal and chokers starting from 100grams that can easily replicate a Jodhaakhbar look and feel are much in demand these days.  
“Modern brides are loving designs from their grandma’s jewellery boxes with a modern touch like jhumka, kaanbala, tairaa/mangtika, ratanchur, mantasha and others,” says Dibyendu Sarkar,  senior manager (sales and admin) 

“P.C Chandra Jewellers’ traditional gold filigree and meenakari work are a favourite among brides in Bengal. The designers combine these traditional and yet popular design forms with modern and contemporary design patterns and motifs to create a blend that appeals to the new age bride,” he adds.

“Although green and red enameled designs are ever green, its  blue enamel Kundanpolki
pieces that are a rage this wedding season,” says Sharma

