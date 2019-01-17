Fusion of textiles for a futuristic luxury pret wear

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Different people interpret luxury in different ways. For some it is the heavy price tags the product carries and for some it is the essence of the work it exhibits. For designer Gautam Gupta, it is a beautiful creation by human hands. “The involvement of human hand in making an outfit is luxury for me,” says Gupta who believes that today’s generation is on a look out for something different. Thus, the crusaders of traditional textiles, designers Asha and Gautam Gupta, who are synonymous to vintage and traditional look, are now launching their luxury pret and fusion wear label.

“For me the idea of fusion is always driven by a concept. Since we have been working on saris and lehengas for over 20 years we had a lot of ideas that we wanted to experiment with,” says Gupta who had been pondering upon the idea of creating a fusion luxury wear for a long time. “For the past four-five months we have been working on it, developing textiles of diverse nature – both vintage and contemporary – and working on designs for something that is edgy and more futuristic. We worked on structured jackets and drape saris,” he adds.

With this collection, Gupta is bringing fusion and luxury prêt together, catering to a wider audience. With his resolve to work for the weavers, the designer feels that with more buyers he would truly help them. “You want to create more textiles and sell even more to help the weavers which will be only possible when you have a wider base of consumers,” he adds.

Textiles used in the collection are Chanderi, brocade, Banarasi georgette, kaitan silk, matka silk, munga georgette, bandhani georgette, ikat and others.

Talking about how he mixed these textlies, he says, “Most of the handloom textiles are very stiff as the yarns are highly twisted. But with some yarn twisting units, the flexibility increases. The classic raw textiles, like silk and brocade, have been used for structured jackets. For the layers we used munga georgette and Banarasi georgette, giving it a balanced look. We have played with numerous yarns before, so it wasn’t much of a challenge.”