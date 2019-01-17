Home Lifestyle Fashion

Fusion of textiles for a futuristic luxury pret wear

Different people interpret luxury in different ways.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Different people interpret luxury in different ways. For some it is the heavy price tags the product carries and for some it is the essence of the work it exhibits. For designer Gautam Gupta, it is a beautiful creation by human hands. “The involvement of human hand in making an outfit is luxury for me,” says Gupta who believes that today’s generation is on a look out for something different. Thus, the crusaders of traditional textiles, designers Asha and Gautam Gupta, who are synonymous to vintage and traditional look, are now launching their luxury pret and fusion wear label.

“For me the idea of fusion is always driven by a concept. Since we have been working on saris and lehengas for over 20 years we had a lot of ideas that we wanted to experiment with,” says Gupta who had been pondering upon the idea of creating a fusion luxury wear for a long time. “For the past four-five months we have been working on it, developing textiles of diverse nature – both vintage and contemporary – and working on designs for something that is edgy and more futuristic. We worked on structured jackets and drape saris,” he adds.

With this collection, Gupta is bringing fusion and luxury prêt together, catering to a wider audience. With his resolve to work for the weavers, the designer feels that with more buyers he would truly help them. “You want to create more textiles and sell even more to help the weavers which will be only possible when you have a wider base of consumers,” he adds.

Textiles used in the collection are Chanderi, brocade, Banarasi georgette, kaitan silk, matka silk, munga georgette, bandhani  georgette, ikat  and others. 

Talking about how he mixed these textlies, he says, “Most of the handloom textiles are very stiff as the yarns are highly twisted. But with some yarn twisting units, the flexibility increases. The classic raw textiles, like silk and brocade, have been used for structured jackets. For the layers we used munga georgette and Banarasi georgette, giving it a balanced look. We have played with numerous yarns before, so it wasn’t much of a challenge.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
textiles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp