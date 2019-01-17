Swiss luxury watches now for one and all

By Express News Service

For those who love the classy and elegant look, a watch can make all the difference. Frederique Constant Classics Index collection promises just that. The brand has introduced six new models revisiting some of its best-selling pieces representing minimalism. Through its 40 mm polished stainless steel or rose gold-plated discreet case, its exquisite but stylish dial features Guilloché decoration and applied Roman numeral indexes.

The brand's motto is an accessible luxury which makes owning a Swiss timepiece a simple task. With the latest classics index automatic, Frederique Constant continues to prove that style and savoir-faire are but a heartbeat away.

The line is fitted with FC-303 automatic movement and a 38-hour power reserve. The Navy blue or light grey dial is embellished with Guilloché decoration featuring hours, minutes, seconds and date opening at 3 o’clock.

Designs

The watch comes in polished stainless steel, 40 mm size either with a croco calf leather bracelet or with a polished stainless-steel bracelet for the navy-blue stainless-steel model.