Weaves of festive wonder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most Chennaiites see the Pongal long holiday as a chance to display the newest trends in fashion while visiting friends and family. City Express speaks to Jayasri Samyuktha, executive committee member of The Crafts Council of India, who takes us through the four textile trends this Pongal.

Made by hands

Say goodbye to commercially made textile and fabric, because handmade cloth is making a comeback in a big way, with more youngsters wearing traditional clothing while supporting local artisans. Be it Khadi, Bengal cotton or jamdani, handmade textiles are here to stay.

One with the earth

‘Back to nature’ isn’t just an Instagram trend anymore. Naturally dyed, earthen colours are back in vogue, and muted tones like brown and green are popular with the youth.

Mix and match

Combine a solid sari and a printed blouse. Maybe even throw a chequered print to mix and match. Traditional patterns such as Mughal prints and nature prints are very popular this season.

Different drapes

What do you do if you can’t choose between two saris? Wear both! Layering is becoming increasingly popular in the city, and different draping styles are adding a whole new twist. All these trends are available at the Kamala Shop in Egmore.