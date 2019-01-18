Home Lifestyle Fashion

Add a dash of Raas to your wedding bling

The label believes that vintage can be fun, and traditional doesn’t have to be boring, or one doesn’t have to be gaudy to be bold or downplay oneself to be graceful.

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

Continuing her dalliance with fashion and fabric, Delhi-based designer Jyoti Kapoor’s label Kaaj recently launched Raas, an exquisite wedding collection. Kapoor, who comes with more than 15 years of immersive experience in fabrics, design and embroidery, artfully straddles between the traditional and the modern to offer a refreshing and exquisite fusion of desi and Western styles in her latest collection.

“Raas is our endeavour to dance into the hearts of our patrons with our new collection,” says Kapoor, who is making a foray into ethereal bridal wear segment with her latest range. “We offer a blend of traditional and contemporary chic through the carefully curated textiles from all over the country, keeping the changing trends in mind,” she says.

The idea behind the collection is to let the outfit do the talking, and she wants to provide customised creative options to meet a buyer’s needs and expectations in an attempt to become a one-stop shopping store for one and sundry. 

She has used hues of pinks in pure handloom raw silk. “I insist on using a good textured base with a perfect sheen that complements the embroidery. The lehenga has a simple cut with sleek Kalis ensuring that it falls evenly and looks beautiful. The embroidery is intricate, embellished with stones and sequins that are in conjunction with jewellery and other accessories used by the bride,” she says.

The label believes that vintage can be fun, and traditional doesn’t have to be boring, or one doesn’t have to be gaudy to be bold or downplay oneself to be graceful. “You should infuse your personality and your life story into your wedding because your wedding is about you. Raas has something for everyone - from a dreamy, romantic aesthetic, to a cool and sophisticated, from chic and modern, to bohemian and unstructured theme. There is no limits or bounds to our imagination or our skills. If you can think it, we can make it happen,” she quips. 

The collection features ethereal silhouettes studded with exquisite embellishments. “It’s important that you feel as good as you look,” she says. The collection starts from `35000 and is available at Kaaj’s store in Lajpat Nagar.

