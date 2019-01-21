2009-2019, fashion stuck in past forward

Prasad Bidapa By

Express News Service

With the #10yearchallenge having gone viral on social media, Prasad Bidapa feels the French adage plus ça change, plus c’est la même – the more things change, the more they remain the same – perfectly sums up the Indian fashion scenario

I found the 10-year challenge, to be frank, a bit tedious. Mostly about ducklings somehow mutating into swans with the right mix of skin lightening, contour plastic surgery and the newest apps combining to create an almost unbelievable version of some people who were really dorky in 2009. Enough already I thought to myself, and just then was asked to define the same 10-year theme in fashion! That was an interesting concept I thought, an exercise that would help us make sense of how fashion evolves and mutates as the decade passed, being able to evaluate just how much change there has been in the last ten years! Bollywood will make the best yardstick I thought, instantly googling to see what our worthies were wearing then! It made me realise how perfectly loathsome were the fashions of the Noughties!

Surprise! Bollywood has hardly changed at all

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Manish Malhotra Sari looked pretty much the same as she did now, as did his sari. This proves that Indian formal wear has the least bandwidth for change.

Blast from past

There is more appreciation for styles of our past. A new breeze blows through the wardrobes of Bollywood brides, with their outfits reflecting a handwoven theme.

Black still rules

Menswear changes even more slowly in the Indian scenario and you’ll be hard pressed to see much change. At the trendy end suits have become much narrower but the basic black suit still reigns and is in no hurry to go anywhere.

Sari, not sorry

Pallavi Jaikishen sent out supermodel Lakshmi Rana in 2009 that could be in any collection this year as well. The sari is difficult to reinvent. Indian women are okay with that. After all, an heirloom Banaras or Kanchipuram sari has stayed pretty much the same for centuries.Yet every woman makes it her own.

Not so fine

A quick check of the Red Carpet at the 2009 Oscars revealed outfits that looked like they’d been fashioned out of table napkins by loving hands at home. Men in their overlong pants looked like they were wearing borrowed finery in a size too big.

Clean cut

2019 is a cleaner year. Environment consciousness and ethical practices define the year the world rediscovered Khadi in organic cotton, wool and silk, finally acknowledging that true luxury is the skill of the handspun textile becoming the designer garment and not the machine woven cloth.

Prasad Bidapa lives and works out of Bengaluru in the fashion industry.His experience of four decades helps him define the changing scenario of Style Constructs