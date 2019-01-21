Hair care made-easy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Oil, shampoo, condition and leave-on cream: that’s the simple mantra that can solve your hairfall woes. Or so says Himalaya’s new four-step range. an attempt to promote healthy hair and proper care for the same, teh brand launched their new campaign Healthy hair Ka Vaada.

Bloggers, actresses and models were treated to the expert care by professionals at the Mane’ a Salon in SR Nagar. As I entered the venue, I was ushered in and settled down before a mirror as Chandana greeted me warmly before she got started. The first step in the four-step regime was oiling. Chandana, my assigned hair stylist carefully sectioned the hair and applied Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Hair Oil with a cotton bud. She let the oil seep in using a relaxing massage after which she set up the steaming machine.

Next was shampooing. She massaged the Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo delicately into the scalp and then cleaning it thoroughly. Using the third product of the four-step routine, the Anti-Hair Fall Conditioner, she applied the conditioner generously from mid-length to tips. After rinsing off the conditioner five minutes later, she wrapped my head in a hair-wrap towel designed exclusively for drying hair. She then applied the Anti-Hair Fall Cream on half-dry hair before blow-drying my hair to perfection.