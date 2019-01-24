New Fabindia experience centre in Lajpat Nagar

By Express News Service

There is good news for the residents of south Delhi, more so those living in and around Lajpat Nagar. Fabindia has opened an experience centre in Lajpat Nagar, providing shoppers an alternative shopping experience by shifting from transactional exchanges to a more interactive experience wherein customers can touch and feel the products.

Spread across two floors, covering an area of 11,397 sq. ft, the centre is designed to cater to every age group and their distinct needs.

The centre also houses a FabCafé and an Interior Design Studio, in addition to its signature offering that includes daily wear and occasion wear for women, men and kids, accessories, home and lifestyle products, personal care and organic foods.

FabCafe focuses on bringing a nutritious and contemporary menu highlighting lndia’s diverse cuisines with an array of dishes that represent various regional cuisines made with seasonal ingredients.

The Interior Design Studio (IDS) is a one-stop design solution to help create memorable spaces and provides a range of services such as consultancy on layouts, mapping spaces, product customization and color scheme coordination.

“Our Experience Centre format offers caters to all members of a family under one roof. The idea is to provide a highly engaging experience that builds a lasting relationship with our customers,” says Fabindia managing director Viney Singh.

