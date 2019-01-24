Tom Tailor’s Rhapsody to help you blossom in 2019 winters

By Express News Service

With a clothing line that turns designs into emotions, Tom Tailor has launched its latest collection ‘Rhapsody’ to make you blossom in 2019 winters. Glam up your beauty quotient by wearing simple yet elegant outfits! This specific collection of German tailored clothes has innumerable casual and denim wears available for both men and women. Considering the patterns and prints that everyone can easily relate with,

Tom Tailor offers high-street fashion vibe. Created while keeping current international trends in mind, this carefully curated collection is meant for the carefree and wondrous soul who believes in easy garments that reflects the happy side.

The unique exciting ensemble is all about oomph and attitude delivering the fresh seasonal styles, trending patterns and range of colors that every fashion enthusiast is looking for.The collection is available at stores in Gurugram, Mumbai and Kolkata as well as online.