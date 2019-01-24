Home Lifestyle Fashion

Wills Lifestyle’s spring-summer collection takes you to Gujarat

For its spring-summer collection, the ITC Wills Lifestyle is travelling to the vibrant state of Gujarat.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For its spring-summer collection, the ITC Wills Lifestyle is travelling to the vibrant state of Gujarat. The beauty of Gujarat reminds us of the natural wonders of nature in spring like the bright sunset and the radiant yellows, peppered with blues and nostalgia.

With the main focus on self-expression and hand-crafted techniques, the garments take you on a soul trail creating a mood of comfort and being comforted with a promise to look good as well as feel good. 
Inspired by the many moods of Gujarat viz its beauty, vibrant shades, motifs and stunning architecture, the collection integrates rhythmic repetition through intricate traditional embroideries, print language inspired by architecture and colors to bring to life thousands of years of stories and rich culture.
Using premium silk, selvage denim, organic cotton and wool silk, the collection lends a whole new design and silhouette language to the garments. 

Comfortable and stylish shirts, denims and blazers, for both men and women, have been spun to give a clean, crisp look for the active and modern day Indian. 
having romantic reds, yellows and blue palettes for women, and lavenders, greens and muted tones for men, the colours of the line are clearly influenced by the landscape, art and culture of the region. 

