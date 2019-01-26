Blackberrys new Men’s collection

By Express News Service

India’s leading menswear brand, Blackberrys has launched its winter collection, Blackberrys Multitude Collection across all its stores in the country. The collection is inspired by the fast-paced life of the aspiring men and their need of looking good on all occasions.

The winter collection is crafted for the multitude of occasions, with garments that are curated with multi-occasion elements. The classic fusion of style and utility is reflected in these outfits that goes perfectly well for professional boardroom meetings as well as nightlife parties.

With premium fabrics for comfort and technology, inspired craftsmanship, the Blackberrys Multitude Collection brings fashionable and enterprising wardrobe essentials for the busy lifestyle.

The collection consists of reversible jackets, shirts with detachable collars, belts that can be used in two ways and the multi-occasion trousers.

This is the collection that inspires you to lead your journey to success at the workplace, and its fashion components make you the most-checked-out man at parties.