Go Desi this Republic Day, experiment with different saree draping styles

By Express News Service

As beautiful as sarees are, the best of us struggle when it comes to draping them, especially the ones which are a little stiff in material. The draping style is very crucial as sarees can make one look older than their age or even make them stand out. There are multiple ways of making your saree look super stylish. Shambhavi Bhriguvanshi, Momspresso, shares some styles.

Lehenga Saree - Back Pleated

1. Replace your underskirt with a lehenga or a skirt for this drape.

2. Start with neatly pleating your pally and secure it with a pin.

3. Drape the pleated pallu over your left shoulder and pin it.

4. Slide your lehenga by bringing the side to the center.

5. Take the pallu around your waist to a certain gap from where you can start the pleats from. Your pleats are the most important part of the drape, so they have got to be perfect.

6. Hold the end of your saree keeping a six inch gap between your hands.

7. Now start pleating by grabbing opposite ends to create the pleats. Pleat the rest of your saree following this.

8. Tuck the pleats on the side. Secure it with a pin.

9. Now slide your lehenga/skirt in place making sure that the pleats are at the back.

10. Pleat along the edge of your saree and tuck at your left. You can also wear a belt on top of this to define curves.

Dhoti Saree

1. This style is draped best with flowy sarees like georgette, crepe or chiffon.

2. Take the saree around you leaving about 2 meters, and the rest on your right side.

3. Pin both at the center with the right overlapping left.

4. Bring the right side around you.

5. For the pallu, make narrow pleats. Place these on left shoulder and secure it with a pin.

6. Add another pin to continue the pleats from the other end. Take these set of pleats around your back and pin the pleats to the saree and leggings.

7. Remove the pin you had placed earlier and spread the pleats to shape your left hip.

8. Take out the shorter part through the loop in front of you and pleat the end that falls vertically.

9. Drop it back through the loop. Take it from between both legs and tuck it behind at the center.

10. At the end, take the loop in front of you, pleat it and tuck it neatly into the waist band at the center and here’s your Sonam Kapoor look ready and going.

Pant Style Saree

1. Wear a tight legging and a crop top. Have your heels on.

2. Start with the inner section of your saree. Hold the top corner and begin to pleat the saree. Pleat till about a little less than half the length. Use a pin to secure the pleats.

3. The rest of the fabric should come out from under the pleats to the left.

4. Tuck the pleats at the center of your waist and keep tucking from left to right until you reach your spine.

5. Now go for the pallu. Pleat it neatly and pin it.

6. Place it on your left shoulder and adjust its length. Pin it on your left shoulder once you are sure of the pallu length. And you are ready to rock this look.