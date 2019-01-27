The basic morning cuppa has been infused with many changes over the recent years.

Express News Service By

Express News Service

Premium Swiss watchmaker Baume & Mercier unveiled a brand new collection of analog and automatic watches for both men and women at the SIHH 2019 recently. With new dials and sizes, and with quartz and automatic movements, the collection has been designed to offer every wearer their ideal timepiece.

Clifton Baumatic Collection

The Clifton Baumatic range has been extended to include five new models. These are powered by the BM13 version of the Baumatic calibre, and combine performance, technical achievement and refined design. This year, there are pieces in a red gold case and a gradated blue dial. The red gold watch’s dial is adorned with riveted gold hour markers, a ‘warm white’ hue with a porcelain effect and an 18-carat red gold case.

The blue model reveals a blue-to-black gradated sunburst dial featuring a white minute track and rhodium-plated hands. Available in two versions: interchangeable black alligator leather strap with a pin buckle and a five-row steel bracelet with a triple folding clasp and security push-pieces.

Classima Lady

The Automatic Classima Lady has Roman numerals at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock and features a transparent sapphire case back with silver-plated dials and refined circular-grained minute track. There are also models with mother-of-pearl dial and diamond hour-markers. The Diamond-Set Classima Lady is available in a quartz or automatic version and showcases a radiant dial in white mother-of pearl enhanced by a diamond-set bezel. The watch comes in a 31-mm case with an elegant minute track that complements the dial.

Clifton Baumatic Perpetual Calendar

This new watch combines the BM13-1975AC-1 version of the Baumatic movement with a perpetual calendar. In addition to a five-day power reserve, this model requires maintenance service once every seven years rather than three to five years recommended for a traditional watch. By indicating the date, the day of the week, the month and the phases of the moon while automatically taking into account the variable lengths of months and the leap year cycle, the Clifton Baumatic Perpetual Calendar deserves its place among the most complex watches with this complication. In the pursuit of comfort, Baume & Mercier mounts the Clifton Baumatic Perpetual Calendar on the curved lugs of an interchangeable black alligator strap with an 18K red gold buckle.