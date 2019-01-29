Home Lifestyle Fashion

Look glam in casuals too

Image used for representational purpose only

HYDERABAD: Cool contemporary tops: Choose top wear that provides comparative ease and a personal touch. A smart shirt with rolled up sleeves over a plain t-shirt and jeans at bottom will give a fashionable edge to your outfit.

Cotton dresses: With many independent labels popping up, you can always invest in straight cut or A-line printed dresses in breathable fabrics. Your feminine side can pop with these and if you want to add to the comfort quotient wear your favourite sneakers with them to make it a perfect day-out look.

Added layers: The temperature in our city has been fluctuating unpredictably these days. So it’s never a bad idea to layer up lightly. Layering yourself up can help in adapting to the dynamic temperature by providing an option to remove or add a layer accordingly.

Graphic T-shirts: A breathable T-shirt is exponentially comfortable than the other options you may consider, and going for a graphic T-shirt will up the cool-factor of your look instantly. Or if you have an interesting quote in your mind which you feel sums uo your personality, it could be a peak into your personality at the first glance.

Caps: Want to draw attention to your outfit despite keeping it casual? Pair your outfit with a statement-making cap and stand out amongst the crowd. Caps are a cool style trick to amp up your outfit and to help disguise your slept-on hair.

T-shirt dresses: T-shirt dresses are perfect for a light work day. Hit that sweet spot between comfy and cool with a bright, funky T-shirt dress and club it with your favourite pair of white sneakers.

Hoodies: Don’t want to put in much effort but still want to rock casual chic? Well, your hoodie got you covered. Go for a statement-making hoodie.

