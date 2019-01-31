Home Lifestyle Fashion

Fashion with a conscience

Designer Purvi Doshi from Ahmedabad, Gujarat launched a special PETA certified vegan collection viz.

Published: 31st January 2019 09:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The spring edition of Kamini Saraf’s ‘Fashion Yatra’, a day-long event celebrating fashion and style organized at Taj Krishna showcased designer products from 60 designers from across India under a single roof. Semi-precious and precious jewellery, designer sarees, traditional wear, garments, footwear, gems, home furnishings, decorative items, etc. and other lifestyle products on sale attracted the crowds. The proceeds from the show are contributed to ‘Teach for Change’ NGO for the education of school kids in government schools.

Kamini said that Fashion Yatra is organised in line with our slogan ‘Fashion with a Conscience’. A stall by a 9-year-old kid entrepreneur, Sneha Jalal was the cynosure for the eyes for visitors as well as other stall owners. Sneha, a Vth standard student in her stall showcased ‘Bathswishswish Cred Bombs’, all-herbal organic bath bombs made by her. Handmade, the bath bombs come in different flavours viz., Pink Rose, Saffron, Turmeric, Coffee Bean, Basil, Green Apple, Raspberry. When immersed in your bath tub, the bath bombs fizz and give off soothing smell that helps one relax especially on Sundays, said the energetic young Sneha. They can be used by you or can even be given as gifts on different occasions, she revealed.

Designer Purvi Doshi from Ahmedabad, Gujarat launched a special PETA certified vegan collection viz. ‘Sugar Cotton Wool Collection’. “We work only with handmade, hand-woven fabrics with natural tied colours. The collection launched specially on this occasion is made from Kala cotton and consists of dresses, jackets, pants,” informed Purvi. LED lights by Mumbai’s Designer Gitika Pathella, Parina Jewels were also sold at the expo.

