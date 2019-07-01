Home Lifestyle Fashion

A curated fashion show by students

The event themed ‘Curator’ began with an exhibition featuring creative works of talented youth in interior design, jewellery and photography.

Published: 01st July 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Curator

JD Fashion Annual Design Awards

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  JD Fashion Annual Design Awards which was held at the Grand Ballroom in Grand Hyatt saw a celebration of costume diversity at its best.

Models strutted down the runway featuring the creations of young designers from J D Institute of Fashion Technology, one of the premium fashion institutes in India.

The event themed ‘Curator’ began with an exhibition featuring creative works of talented youth in interior design, jewellery and photography. 

Following this, the runway event kicked off with a line of ethnic party wear inspired by the city palace, four gates and sheesh mahal in Jaipur.

The costumes were innovative expressions in raw silk employing traditional techniques of Jaipur wooden block printing and mirror works.

The crowd was then taken for a beautiful journey through the history of Vijayanagara empire, in which the collections carried ruffles and flares - inspired by sarees worn during the time - accentuated by a chain, running and back stitch embroidery.

One of the highlights was ‘Foxykyra’, inspired by trogon. ‘Flappers’, a line of party wear recreating women during the Jazz period was also inspired by a young bird trying its wings for the first time. 

Students featured collections titled Grandhika, Theomedra, Cavaleiors, Mariee’En Cristal, The Veiled Lady, Schastay, Nirvitharka, Quintessential Allure, Nacktheit Kubismus, Wraith and Eden88.

“The students while evolving novelty in design drawing inspirations from varied culture have also been successful in incorporating sustainability and ethics in their creations,” said Sandra Sequeira, director (South), J D Institute of Fashion Technology. The institute has 36 learning centres for different sections of the industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Curator JD Fashion Annual Design Awards
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp