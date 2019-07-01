A curated fashion show by students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: JD Fashion Annual Design Awards which was held at the Grand Ballroom in Grand Hyatt saw a celebration of costume diversity at its best.

Models strutted down the runway featuring the creations of young designers from J D Institute of Fashion Technology, one of the premium fashion institutes in India.

The event themed ‘Curator’ began with an exhibition featuring creative works of talented youth in interior design, jewellery and photography.

Following this, the runway event kicked off with a line of ethnic party wear inspired by the city palace, four gates and sheesh mahal in Jaipur.

The costumes were innovative expressions in raw silk employing traditional techniques of Jaipur wooden block printing and mirror works.

The crowd was then taken for a beautiful journey through the history of Vijayanagara empire, in which the collections carried ruffles and flares - inspired by sarees worn during the time - accentuated by a chain, running and back stitch embroidery.

One of the highlights was ‘Foxykyra’, inspired by trogon. ‘Flappers’, a line of party wear recreating women during the Jazz period was also inspired by a young bird trying its wings for the first time.

Students featured collections titled Grandhika, Theomedra, Cavaleiors, Mariee’En Cristal, The Veiled Lady, Schastay, Nirvitharka, Quintessential Allure, Nacktheit Kubismus, Wraith and Eden88.

“The students while evolving novelty in design drawing inspirations from varied culture have also been successful in incorporating sustainability and ethics in their creations,” said Sandra Sequeira, director (South), J D Institute of Fashion Technology. The institute has 36 learning centres for different sections of the industry.