How seasonal changes affect beauty care

While soap is the most common cleansing agent, it cleanses the skin superficially and does not remove every trace of grime, oil and other deposits.

Published: 06th July 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 08:53 AM

It is very important to select cosmetics according to your skin type and season changes. In summer, for instance, skin toners and fresheners are most useful. You can get a rose or lavender-based skin tonic and keep it in the refrigerator. Apply it several times a day using cotton wool pads. For oily skin, look for an astringent toner or lotion. In winter, when the skin dries, apply moisturising lotions and nourishing creams. 

All skin types require thorough cleansing. While soap is the most common cleansing agent, it cleanses the skin superficially and does not remove every trace of grime, oil and other deposits. Especially for oily skin, a soap-free face wash with ingredients like neem, tulsi, lemon peel, aloe vera, etc., is more suitable. For combination skin, choose a light cleansing milk or lotion, containing ingredients like lemon and sandalwood. This would help to reduce oil and protect the skin from heat rash and related problems. 

A deep-cleansing treatment with scrubs benefits the skin during summer, especially if the skin is normal to oily. It helps to remove dead skin cells, leaving the skin cleaner, brighter and more vibrant. Another important cosmetic need is a sunscreen. Buy a broad-spectrum sunscreen, so that it provides protection from both UV-A and UV-B rays of the sun. A sunscreen with SPF 20 to 25 is adequate for most skins, but if the skin is more sensitive, buy a sunscreen with a higher SPF of 30 or 40. 

Serums have become popular. A serum is different from a moisturising lotion, and is designed for many functions, like age control, removal of pigmented patches or spots, skin brightening, improving skin texture, protection of the skin, etc. In fact, a serum is more suitable for the summers. 

As far as makeup items are concerned, look for powder and water-based makeup – like water-based foundation, powder blush-on and eye shadow and waterproof eyeliners and mascara. A compact powder helps to touch up makeup and also reduces the oily look. It is available in different shades. 

