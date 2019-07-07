Home Lifestyle Fashion

Fashion designer Sabyasachi trolled over 'overdressed' post, apologises

Sabyasachi said that the true essence of the post was to ask people to be aware, empathetic and not judgemental of peoples' personal clothing choices.

Published: 07th July 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Sunday offered an apology after netizens trolled him over an "overdressed women" post on Instagram.

Earlier this week, he shared a post on the photo sharing platform. Some of its lines like -- "If you see a woman overdressed, caked with make-up, armoured with jewellery, it is most likely that she is wounded" -- did not go down well with netizens. Some called it "ridiculous" and others questioned who was handling his social media accounts.

Sabyasachi used the same platform to issue an apology.

He began by saying: "I thought a lot about whether to post this, but sometimes it is important to set the record straight and get the right message across. Having been in the fashion industry for over 20 years, I have encountered it firsthand and commented about it in many of my interviews - how, while many women use fashion and beauty for joy and self-expression, others use it as 'retail therapy' to fill in the gaps and voids in their lives."

He also pointed out that we, as a society, often get extremely judgemental about peoples' clothing choices, calling them 'overdressed' or 'tacky' or 'inappropriate'.

"We fail to understand that maybe some are using these as coping mechanisms to put on a brave front to make up for the lack of a support system," he wrote.

The true essence of the post, he said, was to ask people to be aware, empathetic and not judgemental of peoples' personal clothing choices, which could be a manifestation of their internal anguish.

"One of the bigger issues in society today, that very few people address, is mental health, and a little bit of awareness, empathy and kindness go a long way in acknowledging it," wrote Sabyasachi.

Talking about his personal life, he shared: "I have coped with crippling depression as a teenager for seven years. I found my coping mechanism through radical clothing choices. I was sneered at and bullied, but it helped me find my way again."

"When I was creating this jewellery collection, I referred to (Rabindranath) Tagore's 'Monihara' because it talks about these issues, which are sadly more relevant today. And I, for one, have never shied away from speaking about uncomfortable truths, no matter how disruptive it might be for my personal gain.

"Because when power is given, social responsibility should not be shunned. The mistake, however, was to use the reference as a blanket statement, as sometimes when we are passionate about an issue, we end up becoming overzealous and hence, tone deaf.

"My sincere apologies for that."

"The original post (however flawed) was put up to invite introspection and debate about how love, sensitivity and compassion, alongside expressions of art, beauty and fashion can create a net positive in the world. I invite everyone to democratically join this debate," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabyasachi Mukherjee Sabyasachi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp