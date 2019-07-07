Summer musings

Home Lifestyle Fashion

SuperDry’s SS range is all about inspirations from around the globe

By Express News Service
Looking to stay super dry and super sexy through the summer and rainy season? Look no further than British clothing brand, SuperDry’s Spring Summer 2019 Collection that not only keeps us dry, but also takes us on a vibrant and colourful journey across the globe. The fresh and innovative product mix is enriched with creative influences collected from a variety of international stop-off points. Taking inspiration from Middle Eastern trims and textiles, the womenswear’s ‘Boutique Bazaar’ collection is all about patchwork and craftwork. Jacquards and trinket trims come together with a graphic direction to give a ruffled-up folk-inspired vibe.

The ‘Carnival’ range is a fun and frivolous one with bright, clashing colours, tassels, sequins and appliqué flowers. Over-scaled tropical fruits and statement psychedelic kaleidoscopic prints play up to their Rio inspiration where silhouettes are key.

Stripping things back, the ‘Cote D’Azur’ collection focuses on clean and simple dressing that leans towards a preppy chic and a nautical vibe. Pretty broderie skirts are worn with stripes and micro-ginghams across light and summery fabrics with lots of cutaway details.

For men, there’s the ‘Mariner’ range that stays close to the coast but looks towards Ernest Hemingway and his adventures of an old man at sea. Textured herringbones and blotchy florals span across Oxford-based fabrics. Sun-kissed pastels and Hawaiian prints inspired by 1930’s travel posters give an Islander lifestyle feel to this look.

Moving over to Northern California, American folklore and heritage give a sense of a far less complicated way of life within menswear’s ‘Big Sur’ collection. Worn, rusted and homespun denims fixed with patching are mixed with military surplus and workwear  overalls in tonal weaves and textures.

Designed with a more youthful, urban customer at its heart, men’s ‘Skate Lux’ collection pays homage to 90’s skateboarding and BMX on the Californian sidewalk. Box fits are key, seen across tees, sweats and shirts. Ending the journey back on British soil, grime culture paves the way for men’s ‘Nu Lad’ range. Oversized logos mixed with contemporary and relevant athleisure give an element of street chic in a colour-blocked primary palette of red, navy and optic.

