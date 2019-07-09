Home Lifestyle Fashion

Sabyasachi apologises after debatable post

Earlier, Sabyasachi’s comment on the saree had created a furor on social media with people blasting the designer for saying that Indian women should know how to wear it.

Published: 09th July 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. |AFP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a major online backlash for an Instagram post which stated “overdressed women are most likely to be wounded”, ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has issued an apology on social media.

The objectional post that intended to be an endorsement for the celebrity designer’s jewelry line, was termed “misogynistic”, “ignorant” and “sexist” by the netizens. The designer said that the post was “intended as a message of love and empathy and a call to look beyond exterior appearances” which wasn’t articulated correctly.

Here’s what the designer has to say about the post:

“I acknowledge the feedback we have received regarding the statements made in our recent Instagram presentation. We hear you and although it was intended as a message of love and empathy and a call to look beyond exterior appearances, it wasn’t articulated correctly. I understand that it does not convey the message appropriately at all and for that, I would like to accept blame and offer an unconditional apology. Regards, Sabyasachi.”

Earlier, Sabyasachi’s comment on the saree had created a furor on social media with people blasting the designer for saying that Indian women should know how to wear it. The designer had criticised the Indian women, particularly of the younger generation, for not wearing the saree and giving preference to western outfits instead. He, however, later apologised for his comments in an open letter.“I am passionate about textiles and our heritage, and I am sorry that in the heat of that moment, I allowed this passion to be misplaced. I take full responsibility for this,” he had written.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabyasachi Mukherjee Instagram
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp