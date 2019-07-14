Cultural connect

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka are still a grim reminder of how fragile world harmony has suddenly become. In these times where nothing seems to last long, two women, tied to the South Asia island in different ways, bring hope in the form of creative mobility. Hotelier and entrepreneur Samyukta Nair, whose mother grew up there, and Annika Fernando of brand PR Sri Lanka, who lives there, are connected with the island nation closely. Together they gravitated to present a limited edition cross-border collection of apparel and jewellery, called Heart of Sri Lanka. The collection indicates that talent cannot be kept away from shining, no matter how bleak the times.

It is also an effort to say that in times of trial, one can always turn to art. So, the edit brings eight Sri Lankan designers, some of them beginners, to Mumbai, at Clove. “We’re all the same essentially and this edit proves that. At a time when the beautiful island has experienced so much devastation, our attempt is to rekindle hope through art. It was about steering the conversation back to productivity and optimism,” says Nair.

So, you have KÛR by Kasuni Rathnasuriya, who was born in Sri Lanka but now lives in Manhattan, New York, who fashions her feminine or androgynous garments with delicate Sri Lankan beeralu lace. Papillon du thé, created by Saskia Fernando, showcases jewellery crafted by artisans from the island.

Then there is Sonali Dharmawardena who through her eponymous label presents clothing in batik. Anuk by Samaadhi Weerasinghe comes to town with a ready-to-wear capsule collection reflecting the island life through his garments and slip dresses in 100 percent silk. There is also La Pard by Dinushi Pamanuwa who headlines with resort wear and batik lingerie.

The British-born Sri Lankan designer, Radhika Perera-Hernandez, brings her Eastern roots to the fashion frontier in Mumbai. Having been raised by her Buddhist father and a Catholic mother, she uses a multicultural approach to display her sensibility, while Cher by Chevonne creates outfits made from locally sourced materials in Sri Lanka.

Finally, there is MAUS by Fernando herself that makes everyday drapes dressy. “We wanted to give this shape by getting talent that is relatable and accessible. By supporting designers of the island, we hope to bring back its moral,” says Nair. She met Fernando at her store on a trip to Sri Lanka a while ago.

The two got talking and a lot of similarities emerged. “Her family and mine share similar backgrounds, which is hospitality. We’re both retailers. We both also have a singular definite vision of aesthetic which is clean and minimal. Both of us are connoisseurs of local art and craft. All this added to us knowing each other better,” she says.

And with increased cross-border collaborations, there is more scope of traversing the gamut of indigenous traditions and finding ways of assimilating them into different cultural contexts. Of course, there are issues of import duties and taxes but working with the world can only drive us from local heights or global ones.