Pop Go the Lashes 

It’s time to ditch the dewy and no-makeup look, and go bold and experiment like never before. What started at the 2019 Met Gala with Lady Gaga’s super-extended golden lashes and Deepika Padukone’s midnight dark look, not to mention Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ silvery shimmer and straight brows, has now walked off the red carpet and onto Indian streets. Palettes across brands are going in for pop-up shades such as purple, fuchsia, neons, and of course, the rebellious black and the eye-catching shimmer; and fashionistas are loving it.

Says Reena Chabbra, CEO, Nykaa Brands, “The best place to spot the latest fashion and makeup trends is the runways or the red carpet. The Spring 2019 runways were bursting with colourful eye makeup ideas. In fact, our new eyeshadow palettes do ample justice to this trend.” While experts say that eyeshadow is the easiest way to infuse some brightness and wow factor to your look, in the hands of a novice, it could well be a disaster. Aiming for a Priyanka look from the Met Gala may well land you with Billy Porter eyes!

Also, if eyeshadows are to be experimented with, how can the brows be left behind? For long considered a background player, brow definers are coming into their own. Brands such as SUGAR prove that this magic tool can make or break your look. What is interesting is that even these brow fillers/definers/mascaras are coming in various shades, making it easier to be at your artistic best. Trust the experts, when they say that this magic pencil is all you need to create a striking look.

Stafford Braganza, National Makeup Artist, NYX Professional Makeup, says, “The Met Gala was all about pop-coloured eyes and vibrant shadows and flecks of gold glitter makeup. Celebrities raged the red carpet with matching dyed brows, moving far beyond the regular blacks and browns. The NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil is one product I swear by as it tames the finest hair.”

This is also the time to shine. Shimmer on the lids can never go wrong. Ask MAC. Go for a dazzling look with soft metallic silver or a hot gold. Also, watch out for colourful eyeliners that have made a huge comeback. From cat-eye applications to a simple thick line over your pupil, these graphic eyeliners that come in interesting shades such as orange, electric blue, sea green, neon pink, promise to be the gamechanger in your hot new makeup look.So go ahead and buy the purple or glittery eyeshadow you have been eyeing for way too long but did not have the courage to sport.

GET THE LOOK



Fill in the brows

Stick to matte eyeshadow shades

Get smudgy with a dark shade

Apply black eyeshadow in the crease

You can blend in glittery eyeshadow if you want

Don’t forget to highlight the brow bone

Define the lower lash