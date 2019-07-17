Go ahead, get inked 

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Humans have been marking their bodies with permanent designs since time immemorial, but it has been only a decade since this art started gaining importance, particularly in urban areas. Once about identity and territory, tattoos have become a mark of fashion and creativity, a way to express one’s beliefs. From being a part of counterculture and a statement of difference, tattoos are now a normal addition to a person’s character and appearance.

There are abstract tattoos, concept tattoos, dot work tattoos, geometric tattoos, travelling tattoos, spiritual tattoos, religious tattoos... the list is endless. “A lot has changed in the last 10 years. Back then film stars and sportspersons went in for tattoos, but today everyone is getting themselves inked. Also earlier people who came to get tattooed, had no idea what design they wanted. Today, they are very specific about what they want on their body,” says Ali Burrni, who runs Burrnink Studio in Greater Kailash. Burrni specialises in black and grey geometric-shaped tattoos, a rage among youngsters.

Agrees Manjeet Singh, an artiste who forayed into tattoo-making in 2005. He runs a tattoo studio in Tilak Nagar. “Tattoo is a fashion, no doubt. Unlike earlier when people chose a random design, now they prefer meaningful ones,” says Singh, who inks customised tattoos. He holds a couple of meetings with each client to understand his/her requirements and then makes the design on paper before proceeding on the body.

Tattoo art is now considered a star profession and a legitimate business. “Since the demand is increasing with each passing year, more and more youngsters are entering this profession,” says Delhi tattoo artiste Raghav Mehta, who took up this skill after his schooling, seven years ago. And not even once has he regretted his decision.

The artistes say that majority of their fall in the age group of 20 and 35, and 60 per cent of these are women. “Tattoo is an old art – it was called godana and our tribal people are still the best when it comes to tattooing,” says artiste Vishal Joshi who gets a tattoo on his body each time he begins working on a series of paintings.

Both the demand and acceptance of tattoos has risen manifold over the years, feels Vikas Malani who runs Body Canvas Studio at Hauz Khas, and adds, “Despite new designs tribal symbols are still a popular choice among people.”

Do’s and don’ts

Since a tattoo is a permanent piece of art on the skin, tattoo artistes advise against getting one on an impulse.

Getting the name of your current romantic interest is not a good idea.

Do some research the artiste you want to get tattoo-ed from.

Ensure the tattoo studio maintain good hygiene standards.

Take proper care of your tattoo as instructed by the artiste.