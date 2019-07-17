Priyanka Gandhi, Nagma show off their gorgeous 6 yards as #SareeTwitter goes viral

By Online Desk

You never know what could go viral on Twitter and keep the netizens buzzing. On July 15, a trend was spotted where women from different professions started posting pictures wearing beautiful sarees.



Saree has always been considered a powerful fashion statement-making women look both stylish and glamorous. From politicians to actors and singers, many of them were seen showing off their collection of traditional six yards.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi went down the memory lane, posting a throwback picture of herself in a saree from the morning of her wedding day.



Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019



Actor turned politician, Nagma, posted her picture to depict the Indian tradition and culture.

Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019

Twitter saw colours and patterns almost making one forget about their office blues. Cotton, silk, linen and jute sarees, women shared their #SareeTwitter pictures making it one of the top trends since Monday, July 15. The number of tweets posted with the hashtag is only increasing.





I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2019





Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019



The reason behind the origin of this trend hasn't been figured out but nobody seems to mind it. So go ahead and share your #SareeTwitter photos.