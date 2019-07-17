Home Lifestyle Fashion

Priyanka Gandhi, Nagma show off their gorgeous 6 yards as #SareeTwitter goes viral

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, went down the memory lane, posted a throwback picture of herself in a saree from the morning of her wedding day.

Published: 17th July 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

sarees

For representational purposes ( Photo | Wikipedia/Durgarao Vuddanti)

By Online Desk

You never know what could go viral on Twitter and keep the netizens buzzing. On July 15, a trend was spotted where women from different professions started posting pictures wearing beautiful sarees.  

Saree has always been considered a powerful fashion statement-making women look both stylish and glamorous. From politicians to actors and singers, many of them were seen showing off their collection of traditional six yards. 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi went down the memory lane, posting a throwback picture of herself in a saree from the morning of her wedding day.
 


Actor turned politician, Nagma, posted her picture to depict the Indian tradition and culture.

Twitter saw colours and patterns almost making one forget about their office blues. Cotton, silk, linen and jute sarees, women shared their #SareeTwitter pictures making it one of the top trends since Monday, July 15. The number of tweets posted with the hashtag is only increasing. 

 


 

 


The reason behind the origin of this trend hasn't been figured out but nobody seems to mind it. So go ahead and share your #SareeTwitter photos. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter Priyanka Gandhi Twitter trends Saree Twitter Nagma
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp