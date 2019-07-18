Home Lifestyle Fashion

Indus Valley inspires jewellery

History has time and again been a source of inspiration for artists across genres, be it painters, filmmakers or jewellery designers.

By Express News Service

History has time and again been a source of inspiration for artists across genres, be it painters, filmmakers or jewellery designers. Looking back at the rich culture of one of the largest settlements of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation is Voylla’s latest collection Mohenjo-Daro.

Earrings based on Mohenjo-Daro

The brand is known to be inspired from art, culture, folklore, mythology and history. “We have been going back and forth in time to take cues from architectural marvels in the Mughal era such as the Taj Mahal, temple jewellery of the Chola Dynasty, Maratha jewellery and even Bidri art for our studio collections. And Mohenj-daro was just another articulation of the same design philosophy,” shares Vishwas Shringi, CEO and CSE at Voylla.

Through numerous excavations, we have learnt a lot about the accessories used by the people in the settlement built around 2500 BCE. Ornaments such as headbands, earrings, necklaces, pendants and bangles were made of various semiprecious stones, terracotta, copper and sometimes gold, showing technological sophistication in pyro technology and in metalworking.

