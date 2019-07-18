Put a cape on it

By Express News Service

Kolkata-based label Suave by Neha and Shreya is proudly anti-bling. “One does not need a lot of glitters to stand out,” says Shreya Mundhra, who helms the label with sister Neha Arora. Their new collection, Bahar, recently launched is an attempt to steer clear of monotonous floral motifs.

From the Bahar collection

The label attempts to create prêt and occasion wear that is subtle. “Our quintessential print stands out because it is a medley of bigger floral motifs with smaller ones, not on pastels, but vibrant shades like orange and red,” says Shreya.

Keeping the designs fluid was the chief aim, hence they decided to opt for chiffon, chanderi and crepe that also allow these outfits to be lightweight. Apart from warm hues like burnt orange and red, one can spot various shades of blue like teal and navy in the collection.

What stands out the most are the capes that can be worn with pleated pants and crop tops. They are likely to go with a Western or Indian ensemble and amp up the glamour quotient of any outfit. For those looking out for dresses, the ankle-length Grecian drape maxi is perfect and also has a chic hand-embroidered yoke. The surface ornamentation on them like delicate beads and French knots are minimal.