Don’t let the rain smudge that pretty face

By Express News Service

Splashing a dash of vibrancy and a dollop of freshness to this cool-off period following Delhi’s debilitating summer, are makeup makers who have created monsoon products especially for the city’s drippy days.

Lip tints

When everything slips off your face, lip tints remain. This is a tiny bottle of high liquid impact is in vogue for its smudge-proof goodness. “Tints have appeared as a top-selling trend for their moist gel texture and grease absorbing qualities. A great alternative to gloss and cream lipsticks that bleed in humidity,” says Yashu Jain, Chief Executive of Delhi based Mattlook. Many variations are available in the market but our verdict stands in favour of The Face Shop’s watery tint because it dries off quickly providing a natural-looking stain.

Pink, red and yes, purple

Bright tones never go out of circulation but this monsoon, the scale peaks towards highly saturated shades within the family of bright hues. Demure pinks are turning into fierce and strong colours. Reds aren’t flirtatious anymore, but exude boldness and brazenness, and purples have shed their gentleness for feistiness.

The Versatile Veronica 18 by NY Bae and Colourbar’s Velvet exemplify this super matte ‘dark’ trend. Initiated by Priyanka Chopra’s fuchsia makeup at the Met Gala, especially the way she wore a sharply outlined solid lip colour, she pointed out how pinks can be powerful too. Versions of this shade are available at Nykaa, Lakme and MyGlamm. But don’t forget to be monochrome while pulling off this off.

“If you’re wearing bright fuchsia lips you want to go in with an equally bright eye and cheek in the same colour because ladies, gradational makeup is done and dusted,” says Abhishek Bhattacharya, Country Head, Kiko Milano.

Powder foundation

Humidity is makeup’s worst enemy and its high levels are enough to make cream foundations look cakey, uneven and patchy. Switch to powder-based formulas that provide a matte shield. Those by Clinique, Revlon and Innisfree are excellent. The newest addition to this segment is Kiko Milano Ocean Feel PowderFoundation. It has high SPF and sets the skin fast. “Powder foundations have very good absorbing properties which disallow for the skin to feel sticky. Also, these don’t contain emollients so they protect against clogged pores, rampant during monsoon. But you want to invest in something that doesn’t get settled into fine lines and make you look creased up,” says Bhattacharya.

Pre-makeup masks

Working with clockwork precision against access facial oil during the downpour are pre-makeup masks that keep away acne eruptions and bacteria germinations caused by moisture in the air. “Dampness is the breeding ground for viruses and consequently skin irascibility. A monsoon mask is needed to hydrate judiciously and improve the appearance of pores. Some of them also extend Keratolytic benefits,” says Alisha Nischal, Founder of Delhi-based brand, Bake Me Beauty, that has launched an Egg Pore tightening cooling pack with Bentonite and Kaolin clay for monsoon, that eliminates dead skin cells and controls sebum production.

Lighten the heaviness

Say goodbye to heavy makeup as the time is shifting towards softer looks. So no contouring, thick foundations, dense smokey eyes, overlining of lips, falsies, and a big yes for face gels and sprays. “Keep away from full coverage products. Invest in a good matte primer to ensure a smooth canvas instead of a sticky one,” says Delhi based Plabita Sharma, skin expert, The Body Shop India, who also highlights the value of a good waterproof mascara.

Got my eyes on you

This year something amazing happened at the outset of monsoon. The market suddenly swelled with specialised eyebrow products like micro brow pencils, tinted eyebrow fillers, razors, eyebrow mascaras, brow shapers, definers, shading palates, brows tattoos, and others.

Nykaa, that pioneered with this in the city, has several eyebrow kits that are selling like hotcakes. “The potential of the segment is underexplored. One hardly sees any eyebrow trends in the news let alone nuanced eyebrow products making an impact, but now that’s changed. It’s time to set your eyes on this expanding segment,” says Reena Chhabra, CEO Nykaa Brands.