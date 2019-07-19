Home Lifestyle Fashion

The right time to discard makeup

All cosmetic products have a shelf life and must not be used beyond that.

Published: 19th July 2019 09:28 AM

By Express News Service

All cosmetic products have a shelf life and must not be used beyond that. Not all make-up items mention expiry dates, but the look and smell of the product can tell you a lot. If there’s any change in the product’s colour, look or fragrance, the stability may be affected. So stop using them. If the lipstick smells rancid, the oils may have separated. If mascara is dry or too sticky, its time to get another one! Never add water or cream to soften it. If you have an eye infection, discard the eyeliner, mascara and eye pencils, even if these are not past their shelf life. In fact, if there’s any redness or irritation, avoid using cosmetics till you have got over it.

Deadlines for your makeup items 
Water-based foundations last for a year, while cream-based foundations may last a little longer. Loose powder can last for 2-3 years, while compact powder lasts for two years. Powder blushers and eye shadows last for two years, while cream blushers and shadows last for about 18 months. 

Mascara lasts for three to six months. Actually, the pumping action of the applicator brush of roll-on mascaras is said to make them more vulnerable to bacteria. Eyeliners have a shelf life of two years. So do lip liners. If you use eye pencils, sharpen them regularly. Lipsticks last for two years, but lip gloss lasts for less time – 12 to 18 months. 

Look after your makeup
Storing make-up, especially lipstick is important, because heat and moisture can affect them. During summer, put all your lipsticks in a plastic bag and keep it in the fridge. I have a drawer in my dressing table, which is divided into sections or compartments for different items. This not only saves time, but keeps them away from dust. When humidity and heat are not high, lipsticks can be kept in a specific compartment in your drawer. Sharpen your lip pencils regularly and always keep the lid on, so that it is protected from dust. In fact, after using cosmetics, make sure you have closed them. 

