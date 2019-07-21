Home Lifestyle Fashion

Get down to the gutter

City dwellers across the world are getting some green into their homes with rain gutter gardens. Here’s how...
 

Published: 21st July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

No lawn to love? No garden to grow? Fret not, for where there’s a will, there’s a way—as long as you have the wherewithal. And that comes in the shape of rain gutters. The concept is simple—the rain gutters function as long, shallow pots and are conducive to long, narrow spaces, such as balconies or boundary walls and fencing. All you need to do is fill them up with soil and put in plants that don’t need a lot of growing space. 

There are two main type of gutters—aluminum and PVC—both of which are suitable for repurposing as a gutter garden. Metal gutters will eventually rust while plastic ones have potential to last indefinitely. The advantage with rain gutters is that they usually come in long, 20-ft sections, so they can run along the entire length of your boundary wall or balcony or be cut to whatever size you desire. When installing, just make sure that the gutter is supported at least every four feet.
To prepare it for planting, you will first need to drill drain holes every six inches in the bottom to prevent the plants from becoming waterlogged. A potting mix, just like what is used for any potted plant, works well for a rain gutter planter.

Now, what to plant? There are plenty of options and you can go with a theme if you like. Like a salad garden, for instance. These greens are harvested when small and tender, and can be planted again and again for a constant stream of veggies. For these, mount your gutter anywhere that receives at least six hours of sun each day. Herb gardens are another great option. Annual ones, like basil, dill and coriander, are a good choice, as are smaller perennial herbs like thyme and oregano. 

But if you would rather grow flowers to add that dash of colour, the key is to use smaller species like pansies, poppies and marigolds that will bloom abundantly in just a few inches of soil. Smaller succulents are another good idea as they don’t need much looking after. Work with the smaller species, such as sedum, echeveria and sempervivum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp