FDCI India Couture Week 2019: The Light Within

The second day of India Couture Week 2019 was lit by 52 ensembles, from lehengas, saris to contemporary wears, embellished in bead work, Swarovski crystals, intricate hand embroidery.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:25 AM

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The second day of India Couture Week 2019 unfolded with a rather sensual take on couture. Designer Suneet Varma’s collection, Amara, celebrated the light every single person carries within. Elaborating further, he shared, “I have been a part of the industry for over 31 years now. And with each passing year, the more people I meet and the more women I dress, I have become aware of the light that each person carries within them. Likewise, we often hear people talk about dulhan ka hunar, how resplendently she glows on her big day. It is this light that the whole collection is based on.”

The evening was lit by 52 ensembles, from lehengas, saris to contemporary wears, embellished in bead work, Swarovski crystals, intricate hand embroidery but dominated by mirror work. The models sashayed in Indian silhouettes with traditional motifs satin, silk, net and georgette. Moving away from dark red and navy hues, Varma choose a different play of colours: pink;blush pink; beige, and ending with a line of ivory and gold. 

For Varma, the idea is to create beautiful designs and the specifications are not something he chooses. “I don’t choose anything, everything chooses me. For me, everything is what the heart wants, not what the colour of the season is or what is selling,”says Varma, adding, “It is about the right moment in fashion, beautiful clothing doesn’t necessarily have to be traditional.”  

Known for his meticulous craftsmanship, a strong design sensibility and an undying love for sartorial research, Varma calls himself his own biggest critic. No wonder, out of the 108 pieces he worked on, only 52 made it to the final cut.

