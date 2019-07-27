Home Lifestyle Fashion

India Couture Week Day 4: Renaissance art as fashion inspiration

With actor Kriti Sanon as the showstopper, the  Renaissance art and architecture served as an inspiration for the designer duo, Shyamal and Bhumika.

Published: 27th July 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon with designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika

Kriti Sanon with designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The Renaissance art and architecture served as an inspiration for the designer duo, Shyamal and Bhumika, who showcased their collection The Renaissance Muse on the fourth day of India Couture Week. “We travelled to the birthplace of the Renaissance cultural movement recently, and since we both share the love for history, we went on exploring palaces, textiles, architecture and more. And inspired by these elements is our couture line,” shared Bhumika post the show. 

The show opened with the models seated in a 15th-century opera theatre and as the evening progressed they came down to walk the ramp. The beautifully choreographed walk saw timeless bridal couture, exquisite men’s sherwani jackets, bias skirts with cholis, shararas, kalidaar panelled lehengas, trendy shoulder-baring blouses and structured jackets. They also had saris in sheer organza, asymmetric hemlines, signature cowl dresses, trailing kalidaars, exquisitely crafted veils, peplum tops, poet sleeves, georgettes and translucent tulle. 

The embellishments were intricate and surface ornamentations had elaborate beading, silk thread embroidery and floral motifs in gold zardosi thread. With actor Kriti Sanon as the showstopper, she wore a muted beige coloured lehenga in raw silk with a tulle dupatta.

“The lehenga draws inspiration from the ceiling frescoes and the architectural details of the Renaissance period. When asked if the ensemble was heavy to carry, Sanon just twirled effortlessly. A watercolour effect has been given on the embroidery while shimmer, sparkle, a sequence with class pipes have been used over the 30-40 colours of embroidery,” added Bhumika. 

Finer Details

The intricate embellishments and surface ornamentations had elaborate beading, silk thread embroidery and floral motifs in gold zardosi thread. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Renaissance Muse Kriti Sanon India Couture Week Shyamal and Bhumika
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp