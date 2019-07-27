India Couture Week Day 4: Renaissance art as fashion inspiration

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The Renaissance art and architecture served as an inspiration for the designer duo, Shyamal and Bhumika, who showcased their collection The Renaissance Muse on the fourth day of India Couture Week. “We travelled to the birthplace of the Renaissance cultural movement recently, and since we both share the love for history, we went on exploring palaces, textiles, architecture and more. And inspired by these elements is our couture line,” shared Bhumika post the show.

The show opened with the models seated in a 15th-century opera theatre and as the evening progressed they came down to walk the ramp. The beautifully choreographed walk saw timeless bridal couture, exquisite men’s sherwani jackets, bias skirts with cholis, shararas, kalidaar panelled lehengas, trendy shoulder-baring blouses and structured jackets. They also had saris in sheer organza, asymmetric hemlines, signature cowl dresses, trailing kalidaars, exquisitely crafted veils, peplum tops, poet sleeves, georgettes and translucent tulle.

The embellishments were intricate and surface ornamentations had elaborate beading, silk thread embroidery and floral motifs in gold zardosi thread. With actor Kriti Sanon as the showstopper, she wore a muted beige coloured lehenga in raw silk with a tulle dupatta.

“The lehenga draws inspiration from the ceiling frescoes and the architectural details of the Renaissance period. When asked if the ensemble was heavy to carry, Sanon just twirled effortlessly. A watercolour effect has been given on the embroidery while shimmer, sparkle, a sequence with class pipes have been used over the 30-40 colours of embroidery,” added Bhumika.

Finer Details

