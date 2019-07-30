Home Lifestyle Fashion

‘My models are my showstoppers’

Last week, ten fashion designers showcased their individual take on couture while paying tribute to Indian craftsmanship at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

​​​​Tarun Tahiliani’s collection Bloom EVENT (Photo |EPS)

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Last week, ten fashion designers showcased their individual take on couture while paying tribute to Indian craftsmanship at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019. Designers like Sulakshana Monga wove a collection inspired by the colours of Varanasi, while Gaurav Gupta’s ‘wearable art’ celebrated textured chikankari with zardosi. The week-long event had a resounding finale on Sunday with Tarun Tahiliani’s collection Bloom, inspired by the “metamorphosis of the Indian bride with a synthesis of different cultures.”

Spread over eight acres in Lutyens’ Delhi, the historic Bikaner House became Tahiliani’s venue. Spacewise, it was too small to erect a traditional-sized ramp, so the approach to the walk was unconventionally creative. The models sashayed down the first floor to get from one ballroom to the other. This arrangement allowed viewers a closeup of the collection. 

With heavy cello tunes the walk began, with models donning lightweight lehengas, shararas, saris anarkalis and jumpsuits in peach, dusty rose, blush pink, coral, teal, vintage gold and aqua. What dazzled the audience the most was an embellished trailing lehenga encrusted with almost 100,000 exquisite Swarovski crystals into its floral inspired appliqué embroidery.

Except for one brocade lehenga, you could hardly spot the fabric in remaining 71 garments as these were heavily covered in intricate surface ornamentation. “The fabric is really just the base on which all the couture techniques happen because Indian couture is primarily about surface ornamentation,” explained the designer, who recently turned 57.

The highlight was the most talked about Kashmir-inspired Kashida embroidery. Other embellishments adorning the customised crinolines for each lehenga were resham-crystal-badla and Swarovski crystals. The designer played with floral motifs combined with French knots, tulle, jaali burned in the fabric, lace, and ombré beading. And for the final touch, he used the fine polki and jadau jewellery pieces designed by Paramani Jewels for that extra panache.

Towards the end, the anticipation to see the showstopper grew as people kept turning to the entrance from where the models were filing out. But Tahiliani closed the curtains with an anonymous ‘non-show-stopper-show-stopper’ who walked to the Lady Gaga’s track Always remember us this way. The model wore a white frill dress with a matching sheer pulled over her face and a sticker of “showstopper chic” placed on the front and at the back “The Showstops After”.

“My models are my showstoppers,” says Tahiliani, who is celebrating his 25th year in the fashion industry. He believes the showstopper trend has now gone out of control and to rectify this, he pulled off the sheer-over-the-face look. “I don’t need any other lovelyface to be my showstopper as it’s my models who walk down the ramp wearing my clothing line and they are the stars of my show,” he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FDCI India Couture Week 2019 Sulakshana Monga Gaurav Gupta wearable art Tarun Tahiliani Bikaner House
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp