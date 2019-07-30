Home Lifestyle Fashion

Nailing the olfactory sense At all times

French perfumer Fanny Moreau explains the dos and don’ts in selecting the right perfume in formal and casual settings

Published: 30th July 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:01 AM

Different perfume fragrances (Photo |EPS)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is rich in fragrances. There is no country in the world with such a rich repository of fragrances as India, be it spices, flowers or even woods like sandalwood and patchouli. People here are exposed to fragrances at an early age which comes from the use of incense sticks. This is unlike France — where I come from — where kids are introduced to perfumes at around age seven,” French perfumer Fanny Moreau made these observations during an informal chat.

Moreau, currently working in New Delhi with Sacheerome, the manufacturers and suppliers of concentrate industrial fragrances and flavours, said each perfume tells a different story. “We chose a fragrance depending on what story we want to tell. Creating perfumes is like making a painting. In the end, what matters is your happiness.” Excerpts:

The market is flooded with perfume brands. How do we make a choice?

Just like makeup, choosing perfume depends on the occasion. If you are going to work, wear a mild perfume with fresh and light notes. In-office spaces, many people work together and you don’t want to invade another’s space. But if you are going for a dinner party, opt for a perfume with intense woody notes. Having said that, a perfume depends on your personality as well. If you are working in the corporate sector in a managerial role, which is a strong position, you cannot go with a Lily of Valley perfume. Then, you need woody notes. 

The same holds true for the seasons, right?

Yes. Different seasons demand different fragrances. For example, the perfume Shalimar created by Jacques Guerlain is good for colder climes as it warms up the atmosphere. But if you wear it in warmer regions, it will make you feel gloomy and sticky. This is because molecules react differently at different temperatures.
 
What do you advise for Delhi’s climate?

Since it is humid and sultry, you must go for perfumes that give out a fresh smell. For men, Kulu Water with its aquatic aromatic notes is great, while women can opt for light, floral and citrusy notes like in Wood Lancome.
 
There’s a lot of confusion about where to apply perfume on the body. What do you suggest?

There is no hard and fast rule. If your skin isn’t much sensitive, you can apply it on skin but keep in mind that while it will diffuse faster on skin, it won’t stay for long. On the other hand, perfume stays longer when applied on clothes but takes time to diffuse.
 
What about layering?

It is a good idea but one should get it done by a professional as mixing non-compatible molecules would not deem good for the final outcome. Certain brands specialise in layering so opt for those if you are interested in layering.
 
What is the current favourite?

Wood notes are trending these days.

