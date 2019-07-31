Inspired by Nature, powered by science

By Express News Service

This is for all the women out there. As you juggle between your different roles of a daughter, wife mother and a busy professional, taking care of your skin may figure last in your list of priorities. The drying skin and appearance of wrinkles may be worrying you no end. But, worry not. The direct-selling Swedish beauty brand, Oriflame has come to your rescue. The company has launched one of its most scientifically advanced range of beauty products — NovAge Ecollagen Wrinkle Power. It has been clinically proven that the product can reduce wrinkles by up to 49 per cent. The launch event that happened at ITC Maurya Sheraton yesterday saw who’s who from the beauty industry among others.

Speaking after the launch, Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Marketing, Oriflame-South Asia, said, “Our prime focus is on innovating and offering superior quality products to our customers that are in line with their evolving needs. Our passion for beauty, science, and innovation is at the heart of everything that we do, to create safe, high performing beauty products. All our products are inspired by nature and powered by science.”

Talking about the product, he said that it contains low molecular weight hyaluronic acid as an ingredient with patented tri-peptide technology which offers instant and long-term wrinkle reduction. It is enriched with Edelweiss plant stem cell extract along with SPF 30 and also protects the skin from pollutants, one of the major causes of wrinkles. “With the combination of progressive science and natural extracts, the range of anti-ageing products reduces and prevents wrinkles in a gentle and effective manner,” remarked Anand.