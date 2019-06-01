Match your makeup with the weather

Shahnaz Husain By

Weather often create havoc in letting your makeup last through the day. In the monsoons, the applied foundation becomes streaky and blotchy. In this humidity, the task is to reduce the oily and sweaty look, and make the skin appear fresh and clean. A natural, matte (non-shiny) look is the best, as heavy foundation and shine on the face are a strict no-no. But before any application of makeup, you need to feel cool. Using hair accessories, keep the hair away from the face and neck.

Alternatives to cakey foundation

Try to not use foundation. Go for compact powder as it lasts longer than loose powder. It reduces the oily look and is ideal for touching up. Carry wet tissues and compact powder in your handbag, to refresh both skin and make-up.

If you wish to apply foundation, go for a water-based one. First apply astringent toner, using cotton wool. After a few minutes, wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and run it on your face for a few seconds. Doing this closes the pores. Or, try cold compress with chilled rose water. This also closes the pores, refreshes the skin and adds a glow. Apply loose powder after foundation by pressing the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. Powder blushers are best for humid weather. Apply on the cheekbones and slightly below it. Use your finger tips to dot the area with blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards.

Waterproof makeup never fails

In humid weather, opt for waterproof eyeliner and mascara. First apply a light shadow over the eyelid and a dark one in the crease of the eyes. Light grey on the eyelids looks glamorous. Apply a line of black waterproof eye liner close to the lashes on the upper lid. Extend the liner outwards and slightly upwards, beyond the outer corner of the eyes. For the lower lid, apply liner as close to the lower lashes as possible, but start from the middle of the lower eyelid and take the line towards the outer eyes. Apply waterproof mascara, in two coats.

Lip care

Applying foundation on the lips helps your lipstick coat last longer. Avoid gloss. Red and shades of red are popular, like cherry, rose, coral or plum.A warm red is good for night outings. And keep your lipsticks in the fridge during monsoons.

